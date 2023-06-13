Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum China by 140.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.