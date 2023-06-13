Zcash Price Hits $25.24 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $25.24 or 0.00097252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $412.19 million and $21.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

