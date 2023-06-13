Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $822,592,000 after buying an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,354,657. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.