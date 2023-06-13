Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 372,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,286,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

