Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $321,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

