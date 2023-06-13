Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. 318,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.