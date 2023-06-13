Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

TSLA stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,419,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,049,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

