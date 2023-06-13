Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CMI traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.41. 194,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,294. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $236.65.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

