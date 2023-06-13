Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director James P. Murphy Acquires 5,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,559.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 574,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,536. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

