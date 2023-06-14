12,098 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,877. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

