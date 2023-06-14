1,586,730 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,735,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 244,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

