29,735 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Acquired by Allstate Investment Management Co.

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,513,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

