30,740 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
NUSC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,027 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
