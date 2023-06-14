31,991 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Acquired by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIM. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

