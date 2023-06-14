354,036 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 819,533 shares of company stock worth $32,654,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.