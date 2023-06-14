3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 33.4% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,161. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.
3i Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.