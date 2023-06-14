3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 33.4% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGOPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,161. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

