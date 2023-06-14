3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $322.58

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.58 ($4.04) and traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.97). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.00), with a volume of 1,563,580 shares changing hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.55 and a beta of 0.46.

3i Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 5.58 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

