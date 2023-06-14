538,356 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 538,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.33% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 945,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of VET opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Stories

