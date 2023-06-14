5,984 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,984 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,679 shares of company stock worth $16,039,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. 2,089,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

