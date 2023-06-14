7,203 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Enovis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 186,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 63,936 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $14,785,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 160,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,434 shares of company stock worth $291,438. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

