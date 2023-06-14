ABCMETA 1-Day Volume Hits $67.38 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $67.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,997.88 or 1.00007331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001661 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $73.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

