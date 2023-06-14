ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.14 million and $1,445.69 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,116.70 or 1.00054590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001671 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $67.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

