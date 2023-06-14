ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $67.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,997.88 or 1.00007331 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001661 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $73.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

