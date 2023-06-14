Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Purchases 346,272 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 20.9% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned 2.39% of HubSpot worth $335,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $512.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $535.12.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

