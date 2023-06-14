ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
