abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

ASCI stock remained flat at GBX 260 ($3.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.43. The company has a market cap of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.