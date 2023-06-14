abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Declares GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ASCI stock remained flat at GBX 260 ($3.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 216 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.62). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 256.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.43. The company has a market cap of £57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 0.99.
