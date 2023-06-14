Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson Sells 60,000 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,532,000 after buying an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after buying an additional 61,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

