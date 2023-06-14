Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading Up 4.5%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $73.03. Approximately 129,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 581,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

