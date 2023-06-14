Acala Token (ACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.03344207 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,411,158.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

