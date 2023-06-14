Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 7.5%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 438,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 937,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $298,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,884,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 1,251,512 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.