adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.13

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.13 and last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 25055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas AG will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2439 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

