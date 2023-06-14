Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,888.82

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $29.80 million and approximately $178,888.82 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009571 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001296 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Adshares Profile
Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,776 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
