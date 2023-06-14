AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou Sells 3,335 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 157,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $400.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.23 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

