Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 177,483 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.0% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,300,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

