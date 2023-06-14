Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 593,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.34. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,708.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.20, for a total value of $752,068.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $956,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

