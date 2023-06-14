Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of GMS worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at GMS

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

