Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,822 shares during the period. Univar Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

