Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,824 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eventbrite by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 85.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,517.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,486 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eventbrite by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Eventbrite by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $829.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.56.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

