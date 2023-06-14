Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 24,093 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.21% of Trupanion worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,116,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

