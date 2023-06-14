Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 467,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.