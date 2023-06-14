Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Trims Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,023 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.