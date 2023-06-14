Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Financial Contrast

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 115.64%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.40 $328.35 million $2.33 2.45 Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.00 $476.48 million $2.76 5.72

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68% Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

