Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in May

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Advantest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Advantest Trading Up 4.5 %

ATEYY stock traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.52. 16,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $140.83.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

