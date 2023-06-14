aelf Achieves Market Cap of $161.56 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $161.56 million and $5.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

