AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,547. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.
About AGNC Investment
