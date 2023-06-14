AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $10.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

