Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.55

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.55 and last traded at C$23.55, with a volume of 2702381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.81.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

