Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASEKY remained flat at $30.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aisin has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

Get Aisin alerts:

About Aisin

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.