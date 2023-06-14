Akaris Global Partners LP Sells 9,300 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 15.4% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $44,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

