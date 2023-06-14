Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Position Increased by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 6.94% of Akero Therapeutics worth $177,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,577,000 after purchasing an additional 938,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,503,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,384,000 after purchasing an additional 752,524 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $58.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

